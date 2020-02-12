Sostack, James "Jim"

Sostack, James "Jim" March 5, 1938 - February 2, 2020 VISITATION will be held on Wednesday, February 12, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. FUNERAL SERVICE will be on Thursday, February 13, at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment in the Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

