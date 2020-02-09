Sostack, James "Jim" March 5, 1938 - February 2, 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Edith Sostack; and sister, Barbara Sostack. James is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandra "Sandy"; his daughter, Jennifer Thompson-Kirlin (Daniel); and his granddaughters, Maitland, Tierney and Tadhgan; sisters, Mary Jane Tracy (Todd) of Indianapolis, IN. and Karen Sostack of South Bend, IN.. VISITATION to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. FUNERAL SERVICE on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment at the Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
