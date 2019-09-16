Soseman, Marjorie L. September 19, 1928 - September 13, 2019 Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by husband, James R. Soseman; parents, Fred and Mary Lieber; sister, Vonice; brother, Lawrence; and son-in-law, Jack Quackenbush. Survived by daughters, Julie Quackenbush, and Jan (Scott) Curd; son, Jeff Soseman; grandchildren, Erin (Steve) Schultz, Steve (Nicole) Quackenbush, Jessica and Alex Curd, Christian and Justin Soseman; and great grandchildren, Ella, Ian, Maya Humlicek, Hunter Curd, Caitlin and Hannah Quackenbush. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5:30-7:30pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave. INTERMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.