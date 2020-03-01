Sorys, Leonard

Sorys, Leonard January 9, 1928 - February 28, 2020 Preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah L. "Debbie" Sorys. Survived by children, Lynn Colgrave (Russ), Michael, Dave, and Tom Sorys (Sue Lorentzen); 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday 5:30-7:30pm, with 7:30pm VIGIL SERVICE at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

