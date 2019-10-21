Sorrells, Sharon Age 74 Walnut, IA. Survivors include husband, Norm Sorrells of Walnut; siblings, Bob (Jan) McLaughlin of Omaha, Red McLaughlin, and Ray McLaughlin, both of Walnut, Arlene (Ed) Andersen of Rochester MN, Ed McLaughlin of Fremont NE, Marge (Wade) Crow of Omaha, Joe (Mary) McLaughlin of Texas, and Bill Cunningham of Minneapolis, MN; and mother-in-law, Norma Roberts of Atlantic, IA. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 22, 9:30-11am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Walnut, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 22, 11am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Walnut, IA. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Walnut, IA.

