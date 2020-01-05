Sorey, Gloria J., J.D.

Sorey, Gloria J., J.D. August 17, 1950 - January 1, 2020 Survived by husband, Dr. Jim Van Arsdall, E.D.; and daughter, Whitney Van Arsdall. Family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Jan. 8th, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

