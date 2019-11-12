Sorensen, Sydney G. May 16, 1953 - November 9, 2019 Proceeded in death by parents, Raymond and Hellen Sorensen; and sister, Patricia. Survived by wife, Beverly; sons, Benjamin (Tashauna) and Brian; granddaughters, Aubreanna and Londyn; grandson, Sylis; four brothers and three sisters. VISITATION: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary, 441 N Washington Street, Papillon. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 10am, at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 3617 Green Ave., Bellevue, NE 68005.

