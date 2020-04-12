Sorensen, Richard D.

Sorensen, Richard D. April 25, 1936 - April 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; sister Janet; and brother Bob. Survived by wife, Connie; daughters and sons-in-law: Susie and Erwin Bonder, and Barb and Craig Davis; son Stephen; grandchildren: Lisa and Chris Pool, Nels and Lina Jorgensen, Laura and Zach Williams, Kyle Scheef, Kurt Scheef; great-grandchildren: Alexander Brohard, Olivia Brouhard and Ryan Kent, Remy Jorgensen, Erek Jorgensen, Juniper Williams, Genevieve Williams; great-great granddaughter: Lillian Kent; sister-in-law; nephews; other relatives and friends. Private Family Services on Monday. Celebration of Life Service at A Later Date. Memorials suggested to Rockbrook United Methodist Church, or Nebraska Childrens Home. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Sorensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.