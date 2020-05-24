Sorensen, Michael Trent Age 73 Michael Trent Sorensen, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on April 24th, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family members. Michael was a devoted husband of 53 years to Marjorie/Midge (Nee Thompson) Sorensen, a beloved father to Steffanie Sorensen (Galen Coburn) and Jill (Steven) Beil, a cherished grandfather to Caitlin Ronk, Jorie, Gavin, and Annika Beil, and the dear brother of Marlene Jo (Randall) Allen, and a caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Along with these titles, Michael was also known to many including his family, friends, and acquaintances as one of the good guys. He was strikingly humble, noticeably unpretentious, and extremely joyful and funny once you got to know him. Michael was born in Hasting, NE in September of 1946. He was the son of Omar and Frances (Nee Sever) Sorensen. Michael met his wife, Midge, in their sophomore English class at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated together in 1964 and married in 1966 as Michael attended and graduated Northwest Missouri State University in 1968. His commitment to his marriage has set an example for so many of those who knew him, especially his family members. Michael will be remembered as a hard worker. In 1969, Michael was drafted into the Army where he earned the rank of E5 in Military Intelligence. He served in multiple locations including places such as Munich, Germany, and Long Bien. Vietnam. After completing his service, Michael went on to have positions with companies such as JC Penney, Starkist, Heinz, and Nestle. Even after retirement, Michael stayed busy. He enjoyed volunteering for the Association of the Blind, and later became very fond of his coworkers at Hertz where he had a part time job with fellow retirees. As kind and loving as Michael was, he impacted many lives and will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial to honor Michael will be held in Cincinnati, OH on July 18th at the Florence campus of Crossroads Church. Memorials may be made to the Neediest Kids of All (312 Elm Street #20, Cincinnati OH 45202) or Tunnels to Towers (2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306).
