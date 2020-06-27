Sorensen, Melvin L. Survived by his life partner, Darlene; daughter, Lisa Horton of Mead, Nebraska; step-son, Steve Lydiatt of Ashland, NE; grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan Cody, Maison Hill and Shelby Lydiatt; brother, Mahlon (Kathy) Sorensen of Clarinda, IA. VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm; FUNERAL: Monday 2pm all at the Funeral Home in Yutan. Interment Hollst Lawn Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME Yutan, NE (402) 625-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Sorensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.