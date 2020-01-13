Sorensen, Liselotte Margarete April 4, 1926 - December 17, 2019 She was a loving wife and grandmother. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, January 15, at Valley Cemetery, Valley NE 68064. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Liselotte Sorensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.