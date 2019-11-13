Sorensen, Harry Cook February 1, 1922 - October 30, 2019 Harry Cook Sorensen, age 97, of Omaha, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born on February 1, 1922 in Kennard, NE, Harry grew up on a farm close to Bennington and graduated from Bennington High School. Upon graduation he served in the US Air Force during World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War, remaining in the Air Force Reserves over 40 years. After his service he operated Sorensen Sand and Gravel Company. He served in leadership of the Danish Brotherhood/Vennelyst Park organization in Omaha. He was a member of the VFW post 247 and the American Legion and remained active in several Air Force organizations. He was quite the adventurer and was featured in the National Geographic for recovering the Bertrand, a sunken riverboat now on display at Desoto Bend Wildlife Refuge. Harry was one of the first in the Omaha area to compost that was sold throughout the Midwest, he operated landfills, demolished buildings and an avid sponsor of stock cars. Harry is survived by his children, Jim Sorensen (Carol), Jerry Sorensen (Lisa), and Judi Martin (Paul); grandchildren, Sylvia Jacobson (Beau) and Matt Martin; great-granddaughters, Maribelle Jacobson and Isla Jacobson; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Ginny (Henninger) Mezera; several nephews and nieces and many friends. Predeceased by wife, Betty Ruth Sorensen (Henninger); infant child, Jeff; parents; Hans and Christina Sorensen; son-in-law, Paul Martin; brother, Clark Sorensen; sisters, Grace Golder and Dorothy Logemann. CELEBRATION OF HARRY'S LIFE: Friday, November 15, 2019, 10am, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th St., Omaha, NE 68112, with visitation one hour prior. Internment at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or to the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, 12919 Ponca Road, Omaha, NE 68112. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
