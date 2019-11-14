Sorensen, Harry C.

Sorensen, Harry C. February 1, 1922 - October 30, 2019 CELEBRATION OF HARRY'S LIFE: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 10am, with visitation one hour prior, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th St., Omaha, NE. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with honors by Air Force and VFW 2503. Memorials to Mt. Olive Lutheran or the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department. Visit bramanmortuary.com for full obituary. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

