Sorensen, Faye J. (Johansen) RN, BSN, MSA June 19, 1938 - October 26, 2019 Devoted Nursing career began in 1959. Retired UNMC Cardiac Center Case Manager 2013. Survived by her sons, Eric (Patrice) and Todd (Carol); grandchildren Theresa (Josh), Isaac and Avery and four great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, November 3, 5:308pm and MEMORIAL SERVICE / CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, November 4, 10:30am both held at Celebration Covenant Church 16868 Giles Rd, Omaha, NE 68136 Private Interment Columbus, NE. November 5.

