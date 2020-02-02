Sorensen, Darlene "Dee"

Sorensen, Darlene "Dee" April 3, 1931 - January 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Jake and Bertha Nitz; husband, Lin; two brothers; and three sisters. Survived by daughter, Linda "Lyn" Hammann; son, Gary (Cece) Bade; grandchildren; Tara (Emmanuel) Vazquez, Felicia Bade, Angela (Chase) Hall, and Courtney Whiteman; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Arden (Barb) Nitz; and many loving extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6201 N. 60th St. on Monday, February 3, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 4, at 11am. Memorials may be directed to Josie Harper Hospice House; or NE University Athletic Fund. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Sorensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.