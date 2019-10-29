Sorensen, Bennett Donald

Sorensen, Bennett Donald June 3, 1926 - October 15, 2019 Bennett passed away peacefully in Omaha, NE on October 15th. He was a World War II veteran and a loving husband and grandfather. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Thursday October 31, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.