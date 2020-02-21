Sopinski, Paul R.

Sopinski, Paul R. December 11, 1942 - February 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Helen Sopinski and son, Daryn Sopinski. Survived by wife, Catherine Jean Sopinski; sons, Bryan Sopinski, Kevyn Sopinski (Martha) and Josh LaValley (Jeannie); sisters, Patricia Smith (Tom) and Rita Petsch (Jerry); brother, Wally Sopinski (Shirley); five grandchildren: Brittany, Dylan, Piper, Cameron and Kane; great-grandson, Blake; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 23rd from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. VISITATION: Monday, February 24th from 9:30 to 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sopinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.