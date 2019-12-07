Soliday, Charles W.

Soliday, Charles W. February 18, 1935 - December 2, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 7th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors by the U.S. Marines and American Legion Post 1. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.