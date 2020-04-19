Sohm, Patricia Ann October 24, 1944 - April 15, 2020 Age 75. Preceded in death husband, Robert; parents, Foster and Mattie Rogers; brother, Chris Rogers. Survived by her children: Kerry Rush, Keela Burkholder (Stephen), Ron Sohm (Julie), Randy Sohm (Angie); grandchildren: Stephanie, Amber, Abbey, Allison, Hannah, Kyle and Mattie; great-granddaughter, Arabella; brother, Buddy Rogers (Yoshiko); sister, Ginger Foxworth (Albert). VISITATION: Tuesday, April 21, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 22, at 10am, livestreamed from Thanksgiving Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19, the Church Service is for immediate family only. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sohm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.