Soethout, James M. October 23, 1930 - November 7, 2019 Survived by wife of 68 years, Marjorie; daughter Jannie; son, Terry (Debbi); 5 grandsons; 3 great-grandsons; sister Patsy; brother Harold; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, November 12, 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 13, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. MEMORIALS to be directed by the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

