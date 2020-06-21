Soderlund, Anne February 15, 1956 - June 14, 2020 Anne Maria Soderlund, age 64, of Omaha passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 13, 2020. Anne was born on February 15, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to Ernst J. and June Rose (Anderson) Soderlund. Anne graduated from Omaha North High School in 1974 and from Sioux Falls College in 1978. She was employed by Northern Natural Gas for several years before earning her Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1990. Anne was a highly regarded member of multiple communities that included the Millard Public Schools, where she was a substitute teacher for many years, the metro Omaha theater community, VASA, Parkside Baptist and many arts organizations. Anne had many interests including puzzles, games, theater, sports, music, teaching, scrapbooking, reading and her faith. She was a master knitter, a self-taught techie and was very handy with tools. She was active in music and theater throughout High School and College. Anne was a mainstay for many years on the community stages of the Omaha area. She received acting awards for "The Boys Next Door" and "Carousel". Anne appeared on the stages of the Norton Theater, Chanticleer, the Center Stage, Dundee Dinner Theater, Great Plains Theater Conference, the Douglas County Historical Society and Arts at the ARCC. Anne is survived her brother, Mark and his wife, Joann Soderlund of Leavenworth, KS; her beloved Omaha "framily" of close friends; as well as many special cousins. She leaves behind hundreds of friends and fans whose lives are the richer for having known her. Memorials can be given to any community theater of choice, either as donations or by attending local productions once they reopen. Due to current COVID-19 concerns a Celebration of Life is planned for Anne in the summer of 2021. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
This month only, we're giving away 2 (two) Taste of Italy Gift Boxes each valued at $225, pr…
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.