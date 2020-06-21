Soderlund, Anne

Soderlund, Anne February 15, 1956 - June 14, 2020 Anne Maria Soderlund, age 64, of Omaha passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 13, 2020. Anne was born on February 15, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to Ernst J. and June Rose (Anderson) Soderlund. Anne graduated from Omaha North High School in 1974 and from Sioux Falls College in 1978. She was employed by Northern Natural Gas for several years before earning her Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1990. Anne was a highly regarded member of multiple communities that included the Millard Public Schools, where she was a substitute teacher for many years, the metro Omaha theater community, VASA, Parkside Baptist and many arts organizations. Anne had many interests including puzzles, games, theater, sports, music, teaching, scrapbooking, reading and her faith. She was a master knitter, a self-taught techie and was very handy with tools. She was active in music and theater throughout High School and College. Anne was a mainstay for many years on the community stages of the Omaha area. She received acting awards for "The Boys Next Door" and "Carousel". Anne appeared on the stages of the Norton Theater, Chanticleer, the Center Stage, Dundee Dinner Theater, Great Plains Theater Conference, the Douglas County Historical Society and Arts at the ARCC. Anne is survived her brother, Mark and his wife, Joann Soderlund of Leavenworth, KS; her beloved Omaha "framily" of close friends; as well as many special cousins. She leaves behind hundreds of friends and fans whose lives are the richer for having known her. Memorials can be given to any community theater of choice, either as donations or by attending local productions once they reopen. Due to current COVID-19 concerns a Celebration of Life is planned for Anne in the summer of 2021. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

