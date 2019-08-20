Soderberg, Beverly J. May 23, 1934 - August 17, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Beverly is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordon; children, Scott Soderberg, Kim (Tim) Welch, Troy (Liz) Soderberg; grandchildren: Jamie, Andrew, Zoe, Corrine, Max and Finn. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street, Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

