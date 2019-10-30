Sobczyk, Ronald S. October 3, 1950 - October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Florian and Mary (Tomasek) Sobczyk. Survived by very special life partner, Kathy Eslinger; daughter, April Snowden (Darren); son, Dan Sobczyk (fianc�e, Sarah Dring); grandchildren: Allison and Justine Bye, Cameron Joseph Sobczyk; brothers, Terry Sobczyk (Phyllis), Rick Sobczyk. FRIDAY, Nov. 1st at 6pm at the West Center Chapel: SHARING OF MEMORIES by son, Dan, followed by VISITATION until 7:30pm. Memorials to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

