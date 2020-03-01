Sobczyk, James J. June 17, 1949 - February 26, 2020 Owner of Cornhusker Beverage Mart. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Rita Sobczyk. Survived by wife, Margaret; children: Jamie Sobczyk (Jill), Therese Acamo (Steve), Betsy Harding (Pat), Nicole Bourquin (Greg), Billy Sobczyk (Lindsay), Maggie Sobczyk-Barron (Anna), Mary Manley (David) and Tim Sobczyk (Jessie); 24 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ellen Houston (Jim) and Jane Sibilia (Ken); brothers, Tom Sobczyk (Janet), Jerry Sobczyk (Lynn) and Ray Sobczyk (Sue.) Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1st from 2pm to 5pm, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S. 42nd St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 2nd, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Masses or St. Bernadette Catholic Church or School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

