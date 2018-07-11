Snyder, Janice Apr 11, 1961 - Jul 3, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Evelyn Snyder; and sister, Karen Klopping. Survived by sisters, Lynn Wright (Robert), and Barbara Lovely; nephews, Phillip Wright, and Justin Lovely; nieces, Meagan Wright, and Jennifer Klopping; brother-in-law, Curt Klopping; and close friend, Eugenie Ahounou. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 13th, at 11am at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave. Private Interment. The family suggests memorials to Dundee Presbyterian Church or Diabetes Education Center of the Midlands. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

