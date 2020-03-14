Snyder, Elaine (Mackoy) Age 96 Elaine (Mackoy) Snyder, of Shenandoah, IA, passed away on March 6, 2020. Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials were suggested to the Shenandoah Public Library. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA | (712) 246-2912

