Snodgrass-Walton, Barbara L. February 18, 1942 - November 12, 2019 Age 77, of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Rosenda Williams; husband, Roger "Rusty" Snodgrass; brother, Wayne Williams; sister, Carole Ann Williams. Survived by husband, Leroy Walton of Plattsmouth, NE; children: Leanne (Mike) Ortega of Belen, NM; Roger Walton and Rhonda Blevins, both of Houston, TX; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (James) Keisner of Blair; brothers, Hal (MaryAnn) Williams and Dennis James (Carolyn) Williams, both of Spokane, WA; numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10:30am, Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, NE. Memorials to Happy Paws in Plattsmouth or American Cancer Society. Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

