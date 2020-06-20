Snide, David T.

Snide, David T. June 21, 1959 - June 16, 2020 of Papillion, NE. Lifelong employee of Chieftain Van Lines. Survived by wife, Becky Rist Snide, daughter Ashley and (Clint) Hendricks and Austin. Daughter Alexis and (Kevin) Holtmeyer, Sophia and Jackson. Son Andrew and (Alysha) Snide, Kai and Gavin. Mother, Vera Gibson Snide and Sister, Jennifer Snide Curran. As well as extended family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Thomas W. Snide. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials to: First Lutheran Church of Papillion and the American Cancer Society.

