Smyth, Bernard T. Age 91, of Dow City, Iowa. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, October 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City, IA, with burial in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Friends may call from 4-7pm Monday, October 8, with a Rosary at 6pm, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City, IA. Huebner Funeral Home Denison, IA (712) 263-4158

