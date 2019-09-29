Smothers, Joseph J.

Smothers, Joseph J. May 26, 1941 - September 24, 2019 VISITATION at 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all on Monday, September 30, at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, 3202 Evans Street. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

