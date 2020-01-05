Smithson, Barbara Ann McLaren (Amberg) June 15, 1935 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William Smithson; parents, Joseph and Marion McLaren; aunt, Marjorie Fiedler. Survived by daughter, Ann Amberg of Whidbey Island, WA; son, Christopher (Lori) Amberg of Ft. Calhoun, NE. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to arthritis.org. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Smithson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.