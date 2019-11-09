Smithberg, Marilyn (Scott)

Smithberg, Marilyn (Scott) Age 74 Longtime resident of Bellevue and Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Clyde "Bobby" Smithberg; great-grandson, Chance; parents, Donald and Margaret Scott; sisters, Shirley Luster, Beverly White and Mary Hike. Survived by son, Jim Cordle; daughters, Debby Cordle and Cris (Larry) Nelson-Materanek; two grandchildren, Ashly and Wesly; sisters, Donna (Tom) Vanorsdale and Delores Murray; many nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: Saturday, 1-5pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.