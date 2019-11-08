Smithberg, Marilyn (Scott)

Smithberg, Marilyn (Scott) Age 74 Longtime resident of Bellevue and Omaha. VISITATION: Saturday, 1-5pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at Funeral Home. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

