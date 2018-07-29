Smith, William J. "Bill" On July 25, 2018, William "Bill" J. Smith turned 69 years old, and also passed away surrounded by love and family. He was at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Bill was born on July 25, 1949 in Fremont NE, to Bill and Alyce (Green) Smith. Growing up in Fremont, Bill worked at the family business, Green's Greenhouse, attended Fremont High School, and met the love of his life, Eileen. The high school sweethearts married on May 3, 1969. After being drafted for the Vietnam War, Bill served 25 years in the National Guard. With his wife, Eileen, they had three children: Dan, Scott, and Darci. They resided primarily in Fremont and Sioux Falls SD, finishing his life in retirement in his hometown of Fremont. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Alyce (Green) Smith; his father-in-law Richard Hawkins; and his brothers-in-law, Bill Hawkins and Randy Reyzlik. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Eileen Smith; son: Dan (Jen Kozik) Smith and grandchildren, Jack and Ellie Smith; son, Scott Smith; daughter, Darci (Evan) Granberg; and many other beloved family and friends. VISITATION will be held on Monday, July 30, from 4-8pm at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont, NE. Family will be present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 31, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Pastor Bill Gepford will be officiating. BURIAL will take place in Ridge Cemetery. To leave an online Condolence, please visit: www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-2880 www.duganchapel.com

