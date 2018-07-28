Smith, William J. "Bill" William (Bill) J. Smith turned 69 years old, and also passed away surrounded by love and family. He was at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Alyce (Green) Smith, his Father-in-law Richard Hawkins, and his Brothers-in-law Bill Hawkins and Randy Reyzlik. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Eileen Smith, sons Dan (Jen Kozik) Smith with grandchildren Jack and Ellie Smith, son Scott Smith, daughter Darci (Evan) Granberg, and many other beloved family and friends. Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence. VISITATION will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, from 4-8pm, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont, NE. Family will be present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Pastor Bill Gepford will be officiating. BURIAL will take place at Ridge Cemetery. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N Lincoln Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-2880 www.duganchapel.com

