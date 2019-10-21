Smith, Thomas M. II Age 45 Omaha. Preceded in death by uncles, John W. Smith, and Robert H. Smith; and god-father Jack Stessman. Survived by children, Tanner and Taylor of Omaha; parents, Thomas M. and Barbara (Barrett) Smith of Omaha; sisters, Lisa Smith of Omaha, Jennifer Stine of Omaha, and Rosemary Smith of Evergreen, CO; brother Joshua Smith of Lakewood, CO; nephews, Charlie and Oscar Stine; god-mother, Kathryn (Keeto) Stessman of Dunlap, IA; aunts and uncles, Virginia Smith of Omaha, Rosemarie Sheehan of Riverside CA, Mary Lou Smith of Dunlap IA, Mark and Jody Barrett of Ankeny IA, and Mike Barrett of Omaha; and beloved dog Max. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm at the Funeral Home, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the family for the children's education fund. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.