Smith, Tammy S. Feb 25, 1958 - Jul 11, 2018 Omaha. Preceded by parents, Gene and Lois Yost; beloved Jitterbug. Survived by children, Kelly, Keri and Kingsley II (Misty) Smith; grandsons, Kingsley III and Braxton Smith, Taylor Wagner-Smith; siblings, Barbara (Ron) Elices, Denton (Denise) Yost, Connie Yost-Martinez; special cousin Kyle (Rick) Grovijohn; many other relatives, close friends, and her Corps of Engineers family. MEMORIAL SERVICE 1pm, Saturday, July 21, at Roeder Mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.