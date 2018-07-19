Smith, Susan Rae (Bena) Jun 12, 1953 - Jul 13, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and June Bena. Survived by son, Chris Smith. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, July 20, 2018, at Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

