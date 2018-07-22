Smith, Susan J. Age 68 - Jul 18, 2018 Fremont, NE. Passed away at Nye Pointe. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rick; daughter, Rachael Hansen of Omaha; grandson, Michael Hansen; great grandson, Cooper Hansen; sister, Linda Bruner; aunt and uncle, Jean and Ken Boicourt, all of Omaha. Private Family Services will be held. To leave an online condolences, visit: www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 402-721-2880

