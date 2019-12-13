Smith, Rudy Sr.

Smith, Rudy Sr. Age 74 - December 5, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Shannon Smith. Survived by wife, Llana M. Smith; son, Rudy (Janelle) Smith, Omaha; daughter, Quiana "Q" (Lawrence) Stallings, Manhatten, NY: sister, Carol (Herman) Bryant, Omaha; 16 grandchildren, one on the way, 14 great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. WAKE: 5-7pm Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

