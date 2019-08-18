Smith, Richard A. September 30, 1951 - August 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Deborah; father Alfred; mother Bessie; and brother Joe. Survived by son Jason; brother Albert; and sisters, Cathy Smith and Deb Sheppard. Donations to American Heart Association

