Smith, Randal "Randy" C. October 6, 1954 - May 11, 2020 Age 65. Randy was born to the late Ural and Evelyn (Bissen) Smith. Additional details can be found at www.chapelofmemories.com, under Obituaries. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

