Smith, Phyllis Marie December 31, 1962 - January 29, 2020 Age 57 of Omaha passed away January, 29th. She was born in Wynne, AR to Richard and Alvira (Morris) Smith. She was a CNA in Omaha. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2pm with VISITATION one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

