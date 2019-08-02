Smith, Peggy Sue

Smith, Peggy Sue March 18, 1960 - July 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Chalmer and Phyllis Smith. Survived by son, William Smith; brother, Chalmer Smith; nephews, Justin and Jeremy Smith; grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 6, 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.