Smith, Nancy K. Age 76 - July 31, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Evelyn Kapple; brothers, Richard, Terry, and James Kapple; and infant child, Douglas. Survived by loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Don; daughter, Sheila (Robert) Brazda; sons, Dan and Ron (Linda); grandchildren, Justin, Heather, and Stephanie; and great-grandchild, Brigham. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, 6-8pm, at First United Methodist Church (480 Main St., Springfield, NE). CELEBRATION OF NANCY'S LIFE: Thursday, August 8, 10am, at the Church. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

