Smith, Michael N. TSgt USAF (Ret) August 28, 1936 - November 1, 2019 Age 83. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years followed by more than 20 years as a Civil Servant with the Internal Revenue Service. Preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Mildred Smith; sisters, Mary and Frances; and brother Kenneth. Survived by his wife of 60 years Irene; children: Donna Johnson (Scott), Jeanette Smith, Mary Maxwell (Bob), and Michael Smith, Jr. (Sharra); grandchildren: Alan Johnson (Eli), Ian Maxwell, Nolan Johnson, Brandon Maxwell, and Ainsley and Nelson Smith; great-grandchildren: Maya and Ozzie Johnson; siblings: Cecelia Kuhns, Clarence Smith (Patti), and Patrick Smith (Paula); and many nieces and nephews. Reception of Family and Friends: Tuesday, November 5, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Graveside Service. Inurnment in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital / www.stjude.org; or St. Patrick's School, 1002 W. E St, North Platte, NE 69101. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

