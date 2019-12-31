Smith, Lillian M. Age 79 Of Bennington, NE. Survived by her sons Mike of Fremont, NE; and Randy (Tami) of Arlington, NE; grandchildren, Kyle (Sara) Smith, and their children Kaden and Kali; Cassandra (Kevin) Pinkelman, and their son Carter; Kelsey (William) May and their son William; Andrew (Kayla) Smith and their daughter Madisyn and McKenzie Smith her daughter Ariella. Gathering with the family Thursday, 3-7pm, at Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary. Private inurnment. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary Bennington, NE | 402-238-2291

