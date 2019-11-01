Smith, Laurence C. Sr. | CMSgt USAF January 1, 1928 - October 30, 2019 Laurence was a retired CMSgt who served in the Korean War and finished his career as an instructor at the SAC NCO Academy. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. Smith; sons, Laurence C. Smith Jr. and Mark A. Smith. Survived by his daughters, Linda (Tom) Graumann of Papillion, NE; and Mary (Neill ) Yarborugh of Houston, TX; brother, Robert Smith; eight grandchildren, 10 greatgrandchildren; one greatgreatgrandchild. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Oneida, Tennessee. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

