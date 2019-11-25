Smith, Kelli M. Age 55 - November 21, 2019 Survived by mother, Amanda Smith; 2 brothers, Terry (Jonda) Smith, and Curtis (Ester) Moore of Columbus, GA; aunts; uncles; cousins; and other relatives. VIEWING: Tuesday from 5-7pm at Mortuary. SERVICES: 11am Wednesday at Morning Star Baptist Church. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

