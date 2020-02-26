Smith, Kathleen W. "Kathy" July 15, 1933 - February 23, 2020 Survived by husband of 68 years, John Smith; daughters: Cindy Jensen (Mike), Vickie Brown (Gordon), Betty Smith (Chad Weise); sons: Tom Smith, Trace Smith (Lisa), Mark Smith (Judy); grandsons: Jeff Smith, Nick Zenor, Mitchell Smith, John Weise; granddaughters: Deborah Jensen, Jennifer Smith, Ashley Stanley (Kyle); great-granddaughter, Sage Rose Stanley; brother, Bob Mailander (Kathy); sister-in-law, Clara Smith; brother-in-law, Tom Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by granddaughter, Melissa Jensen. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 12pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th St. Visitation 5-7pm, Friday with Rosary held at 6:30pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Philip Neri Parish. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

